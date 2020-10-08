DOE announces winner of the Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Postdoctoral Recognition Award

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
08 October 2020

The US Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) announced the recipients of EERE’s Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office’s (HFTO’s) inaugural Postdoctoral Recognition Award.

The award recognizes postdoctoral fellows from DOE National Laboratories for outstanding contributions in identifying research solutions to hydrogen and fuel cell research challenges.

Recognized postdoctoral fellows include:

Winner: Eun Joo Park from the Los Alamos National Laboratory for outstanding research contributions to developing polymer electrolytes for next-generation electrochemical devices, including fuel cells, electrolyzers, and flow batteries.

Runners up: Luigi Osmieri from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory for research contributions to synthesize and characterize platinum-group-metal-free electrodes for fuel cells and electrolyzers. Guosong Zeng from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory for research contributions to advance light-activated semiconductor cathodes to produce hydrogen via photoelectrochemical water splitting.

In Spring 2020, HFTO launched the award using a virtual “shark tank” format in which postdoctoral researchers at National Labs pitched their research ideas to HFTO project managers and staff. Presenters received feedback on their project, communications, and presentation skills. The effort aligns with HFTO’s commitment to advance and strengthen the hydrogen and fuel cells workforce in the United States.

Posted on 08 October 2020 in Batteries, Fuel Cells, Hydrogen, Hydrogen Production

