US DOE launches two consortia to advance fuel cell truck and electrolyzer R&D

The US Department of Energy (DOE) launched the Million Mile Fuel Cell Truck (M2FCT) and the H2NEW consortia to advance fuel cell truck and hydrogen production R&D. Today’s announcement builds upon DOE’s Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Office’s (EERE’s) intention to invest up to $100 million over five years, subject to appropriations, to reduce the cost of fuel cells for trucks and of electrolyzers for hydrogen production.

Under each consortia, a DOE National Laboratory will lead R&D and collaborate with the hydrogen and fuel cell community to identify innovative ways to make hydrogen and fuel cell technologies more affordable and competitive in today’s market. Each consortium will receive up to $10M per year over five years to advance progress in specific hydrogen production and fuel cell R&D areas:

M 2 FCT will have Los Alamos and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratories as co-leads. It will focus on fuel cell durability, performance, and cost to better position fuel cell trucks as a viable option in the long-haul trucking market.

H2NEW will have the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and Idaho National Laboratory as co-leads. It will focus on making large-scale electrolyzers, which produce hydrogen from electricity and water, more durable, efficient, and affordable.

The new consortia will leverage world-class expertise and state-of-the-art equipment at National Labs and support DOE EERE’s H2@Scale vision for large-scale, affordable hydrogen production, storage, distribution, and utilization. EERE’s Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office plans to release future funding opportunity announcements designed to incentivize private industry to collaborate with these new consortia.