Fluid Truck orders 600 Lightning electric trucks and vans

Lightning Systems, a provider of complete electrification solutions for urban commercial fleets, announced that Fluid Truck, a national truck rental platform, will incorporate 600 Lightning Electric vehicles into its fleet, with availability starting in Q4 2020.





Fluid Truck enables businesses easily to rent and pick up vehicles from nearby locations 24/7, 365 days a year. Users in major cities across the United States can access vehicles through both the Fluid Truck website and mobile application.

Fluid Truck’s 600 vehicle order calls for an assortment of Lightning Electric Ford Transit 350HD delivery vans, Lightning Electric Ford E-450 Class 4 trucks, and Lightning Electric Hino 268 Class 6 trucks. The all-electric vehicles will be deployed in major urban areas across the US.

In addition to the vehicles available through Fluid’s rental platform, Lightning Systems is working with Fluid to facilitate trial use and demonstrations with 100 of their own all-electric vehicles in several major US cities.