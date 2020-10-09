Zero-Emission Truck (ZET) Coalition calls for government to prioritize investments benefiting ZETs

The National Zero-Emission Truck (ZET) Coalition, including some four dozen organizations representing the US’ major heavy truck makers, innovators, suppliers and key stakeholders, sent a letter to Congressional leadership calling on any stimulus or recovery legislative package to prioritize investments that benefit U.S. ZET production and competitiveness.

Critical new federal investments should include the creation of a five-year ZET point-of-sale incentive to encourage fleet acquisition of zero emission trucks, building the charging and refueling infrastructure needed to support fleet adoption and ensure the United States remains a global leader in the deployment of these advanced trucks, and prioritization of technological innovations that drive U.S. supply chain long-term competitiveness.

The ZET Coalition made a number of specific recommendations:

Create a new $2 billion+, five-year incentive for ZET acquisition that accelerates the production and deployment of tens of thousands of zero-emission vehicles in US truck fleets within five years.

Support stimulus investments that boost U.S. ZET manufacturing and deployment.

Incentivize installation of infrastructure for ZETs through a combination of financial and tax incentives.

Increase research, development, and demonstration (RD&D) for ZETs by an additional $250 million per year to drive innovation and manufacturing.