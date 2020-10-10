Bustech to use new Cummins battery-electric and fuel-cell electric powertrains in next-gen XDi buses

build the next generation Bustech XDi low floor transit bus using Cummins battery-electric and hydrogen-fuel-cell technologies. The agreement provides for initial units to be developed for both battery-electric and fuel-cell electric, with plans to ramp up production in late 2021 and early 2022, respectively.

We have leveraged Cummins diesel technology for many years to produce over 500 integrated chassis, and now we are excited to work together to deliver the next evolution of the platform.With technology evolving rapidly and a long vehicle lifecycle, we know customers need a vehicle architecture that provides commonality but allows them to adapt. We are focused on value for money and total cost of ownership. —Christian Reynolds, group managing director at Bustech

The Battery-Electric System from Cummins debuted in 2019 after extensive development, testing and validation. Cummins battery packs, which form an integral part of the battery electric powertrain, are designed and built by Cummins.

The batteries feature a lightweight enclosure and flexible energy dense modules, all controlled by a proprietary battery management system (BMS) to keep the packs operating at maximum performance. Within the system, the packs can be scaled from 444 kWh to 518 kWh. The battery electric powertrain for Bustech will have a range up to 350 km between recharging.

The Cummins fuel-cell electric powertrain will maintain a large amount of commonality with the battery=electric system and will be built on the same chassis from Bustech. Cummins, which acquired Hydrogenics Corp. in 2019, will combine Cummins proprietary batteries with its 90kW proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell to provide a 450-600 km range based on various on-board hydrogen storage options.

Cummins shares our philosophy of building a vehicle platform to ease the transition to zero emission vehicles. An operator can select the best energy solution for a route, taking advantage of the unique properties of the battery and hydrogen powered vehicles. The updated XDi architecture simplifies mixed fleet vehicle maintenance through the quantity of shared components. Leveraging Cummins knowledge of zero-emissions technology and powertrain operation in Australia enables Bustech to deliver a vehicle that is optimized for Australian conditions from conception. —Gregg Dinning, chief technology officer of Bustech

To support Bustech’s XDi zero-emission products, Cummins will provide local service to customers through their company-owned distributor network, one of the largest in Australia supporting the bus market. Cummins has more than 35 branch locations in Australia and New Zealand, and more than 6,000 dealer and distributor locations globally. The electric and fuel cell powertrain components will be manufactured in the United States, with final assembly and integration into the buses taking place in Australia.