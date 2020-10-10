Argonne releases GREET 2020

Argonne National Laboratory’s Systems Assessment Center has released the 2020 version of the suite of GREET models and associated documentation. The GREET (Greenhouse Gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy use in Transportation) tool provides a common, transparent platform for lifecycle analysis (LCA) of of the energy and environmental effects of a wide variety of transportation fuels and vehicle technologies in major transportation sectors (i.e., road, air, marine, and rail) and other end-use sectors, and energy systems.





Vehicle technologies include conventional internal combustion engines, hybrid-electric systems, battery-electric vehicles, and fuel-cell-electric vehicles. Fuel/energy options include petroleum fuels, natural gas-based fuels, biofuels, hydrogen, and electricity.

LCAs conducted with the GREET platform permit consideration of a host of different fuel production, and vehicle material and production pathways, as well as alternative vehicle utilization assumptions.

Argonne has expanded and updated the model in various sectors in GREET 2020; some (but certainly not all) of the major changes include: