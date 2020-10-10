DOE issues RFI in support of medium- and heavy-duty truck research and development

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) is announcing a request for information (RFI) from industry, academia, research laboratories, government agencies, and other stakeholders on issues related to medium- and heavy-duty freight trucking. (DE-FOA-0002372)

Affordable freight movement is essential for the nation’s economy. Trucks carry mmore than 70% of the nation’s freight on a tonnage basis and 73% of freight on a value basis. There are new opportunities in all commercial vehicle classes to increase efficiency and to introduce alternative fuel sources such as electricity, natural gas, biofuels, and hydrogen.

EERE is specifically interested in information on safe, efficient, affordable solutions that reduce energy use, emissions and total cost of ownership (purchase, fuel, maintenance and operational cost) for medium and heavy-duty trucking.

The RFI is being issued by EERE’s Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO), Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO), and Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office (HFTO). Through this RFI, DOE is soliciting input in five categories:

Freight Operational Efficiency and Systems Internal Combustion Engine, Powertrain, Fuels and Emssions Control Batteries, Electrification, and Charging of Medium- and Heavy-Duty Trucks Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Trucks Other Important Considerations

DOE is planning a public workshop in the December 2020 timeframe to share the key findings of the request for information with outside stakeholders. The request for information and workshop discussions will help identify gaps and barriers to commercializing new technologies, and help inform DOE’s R&D and competitive funding strategy into the next ten years.

Responses to this RFI must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. (EDT) on 9 November 2020.