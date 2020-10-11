Cummins signs multi-year agreement with Ansys; leveraging SPDM

Cummins has signed a multi-year agreement with digital engineering simulation company Ansys. The collaboration allows Cummins engineers to leverage Ansys’ simulation and data management tools to expedite the design and manufacture of engines with increased thermal efficiency and improved fuel economy.

Cummins engineers are using Ansys’ next-generation simulation process and data management (SPDM) platform and physics-based digital twins to speed digital transformation.

Incorporating SPDM will help Cummins engineers achieve significantly faster throughput on simulation engineering workflows; make product design decisions much sooner; drive tighter collaboration among globally distributed teams; and increase productivity to create advanced engines with more favorable environmental attributes.

Leveraging physics-based digital twins will help engineers make confident product health management decisions that reduce the cost and risk of unplanned downtime and improve product development processes.