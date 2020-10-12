Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
New black phosphorus anode offers high charging rate while maintaining high capacity and cycling stability
MSC sees hydrogen and biofuels as key components of shipping’s future fuel mix

Chevron, Brightmark form JV for dairy biomethane fuel projects; RNG

12 October 2020

Brightmark LLC and Chevron have formed a joint venture, Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC, to own projects across the United States to produce and market dairy biomethane, a renewable natural gas (RNG).

Equity investments by each company in the new venture will fund construction of infrastructure and commercial operation of dairy biomethane projects in multiple states. Chevron will purchase RNG produced from these projects and market the volumes for use in vehicles operating on compressed natural gas.

Brightmark

Marathon Capital acted as exclusive financial advisor to Brightmark in establishing the partnership with Chevron.

This investment builds on our other RNG initiatives, such as our joint venture with California Bioenergy and our Adopt-a-Port initiative with Clean Energy Fuels. We are excited about the long-standing experience Brightmark has in this area and look forward to working with them and the opportunities ahead.

—Andy Walz, president of Americas Products for Chevron

Brightmark is a global waste solutions company. The company takes a holistic, closed-loop, circular-economy approach, and delivers waste-to-energy solutions focused on plastics renewal (plastic waste-to-fuel) and renewable natural gas (organic waste-to-fuel).

Posted on 12 October 2020 in Biomethane / RNG, Market Background | | Comments (1)

Comments

SJC

We could get 10% of our NG from RNG in the U.S.

Posted by: SJC | 12 October 2020 at 06:16 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)