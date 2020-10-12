Continental wins tire technology award with C.A.R.E tire concept for electric robotaxis

The jury of the “Journey to Automation” award presented by the European Rubber Journal (ERJ) named Continental the Overall Winner in the award’s six categories and winner of the Tire Technology Award. The UK-based trade journal honored Continental for its Conti C.A.R.E. tire concept for future electric mobility solutions.

Conti C.A.R.E. (Connected. Autonomous. Reliable. Electrification.) is a wheel/tire concept which, with its Cloud-based connectivity, offers fleet operators a particularly efficient means of mobility management. Fleets of autonomous electric taxis are a case in point, playing a key role in many concepts of the environmentally compatible mobility of the future.





The jury praised Continental for its successful blend of innovation, IT and inspired engineering. The project was also commended for embracing “a proactive approach to meeting OEM requirements with technology-leverages that should have significant impacts on the wider automotive industry.” writes the ERJ.

Conti C.A.R.E. tires feature sensors built into the structure of the tire and connected to the Cloud. These sensors generate and constantly evaluate data on tread depth, possible damage, tire temperature and tire pressure. Known as ContiSense, this control system transmits data to the Cloud in real time.

Using this data, the ContiConnect Live IT tool facilitates efficient mobility management for fleet operators. At the same time, passengers enjoy a very comfortable ride, as with Continental’s SilentWheel concept the wheel rim reduces the vibrations generated while driving.

The jury also commended the notion of actively adjusting the tire pressure by means of centrifugal pumps built into the wheel. As the vehicle accelerates, the centrifugal forces within the wheel act on the pump to generate compressed air. This PressureProof technology keeps the tire pressure constantly within the ideal range and helps achieve a sustainable drop in CO 2 emissions. Any excess compressed air is stored in an integrated tank.

PressureBoost technology uses this air to rapidly adapt the tire pressures to various driving scenarios. As a result, autonomous electric taxis can increase their tire pressure to carry heavier loads and act as cargo carriers outside peak periods.