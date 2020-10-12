New black phosphorus anode offers high charging rate while maintaining high capacity and cycling stability

Researchers from China, Taiwan and the US report developing a 2D black phosphorus composite anode that supports a high charging rate without sacrificing capacity and cycling stability. Their paper is published in the journal Science.

To be competitive with 5-min refuel time for conventional combustion engine vehicles, all-electric road vehicles require LIB cells that reach a full charge of 350 W·hour kg−1 after a comparable duration. Achieving these goals requires anode materials that can be charged to a specific capacity of 350 to 400 mA·hour g−1 at a charge–discharge current density of >5 A g−1. To this end, it is essential to develop an electrode material simultaneously featuring high theoretical capacity along with the excellent electron conductivity and Li+ diffusivity that are necessary for rapid charge.

Layered black phosphorus (BP) exhibits several attractive features for high-rate, high-capacity Li storage. Through a three-electron alloying reaction with Li+, BP can theoretically deliver a gravimetric capacity of 2596 mA·hour g−1, which is only bettered by Si (4200 mA·hour g−1) and Li metal (3860 mA·hour g−1).

… Studies to date show a faster Li+ diffusion in bulk BP than in silicon or other conventional anode materials. However, an edge atom reconstruction near the zigzag diffusion channel of BP nanoflakes hinders the kinetics of Li+ transfer across the surface (14). Additionally, the volume change of BP during charge–discharge cycles renders the solid–electrolyte interphase (SEI) unstable, leading to poor cycling performance.

We present a BP-graphite (BP-G) hybrid with a covalently bonded BP-G interface, to prevent edge reconstruction and ensure efficient Li+ insertion and diffusion, and a thin polyaniline (PANI) polymer gel coating swollen by electrolytes to prevent the continued formation and buildup of less-conductive Li fluorides and carbonates, leading to a stable SEI that is more conductive for Li+. The designed (BP-G)/PANI composite with optimized interface for Li+ conduction delivers a combination of high rate and high capacity with robust cycling stability.

—Jin et al.