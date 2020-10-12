Toyota REXH2 fuel cell module successfully tested on boat over more than 7,000 nautical miles, including trans-Atlantic crossings
12 October 2020
The REXH2 is a modular maritime hydrogen power solution developed around Toyota’s fuel cell technology. It has been succesfully tested in real open sea conditions aboard the Energy Observer boat for over more than 7,000 nautical miles including trans-Atlantic crossings.
The hydrogen-electric hybrid technology in the REXH2 makes silent maritime and river mobility without emissions of CO2 or fine particles possible.
Energy Observer Developments (EODev) presented this REXH2 in the HYNOVA 40, a 12m boat from HYNOVA Yachts, which can be used as a day-boat or a superyacht tender. While the Energy Observer boat’s main propulsion comes from electricity directly generated from sun and wind, the HYNOVA Yacht is a battery electric boat, supplemented with the Hydrogen Range Extender with the Toyota fuel cell at its core.
TME FC Module in Hynova via EOD
With a capacity of 12 passengers, it is the first pleasure boat equipped with fuel cell technolgy and brings zero emissions, hydrogen-electric hybrid technology to the wider maritime industry.
The Toyota Fuel Cell Module inside the REXH2 delivers up to 60 kW rated net power and is based on the existing fuel cell technology from the Toyota Mirai. The R&D carried out by the EODev and Toyota teams has made it possible to perfectly adapt the technology to the challenging conditions of the marine environment.
We welcome the opportunity to further expand the testing of our hydrogen technology to another maritime application. Following the integration of our Fuel Cell module in the Energy Observer boat, we have further adjusted the module to fit in the EODev Hydrogen Range Extender. Together with the EODev team, we can demonstrate that zero emissions and zero noise technologies for different types of mobility and power applications are already possible today. Making the different applications available is a great opportunity to decarbonize energy usage already today and contribute to the development of the hydrogen society.—Thiebault Paquet, Director of the Fuel Cell Business Unit at Toyota Motor Europe
Toyota is integrating its fuel cell technology into a wide variety of applications including buses, trucks, generators and boats.
Great stuff.
However for anything but a day boat on board methanol reforming or something would be needed as the CF tanks for compressed hydrogen would be impossibly bulky.
It is a real challenge to run any system in a marine environment though, so kudos to Toyota for managing it.
I would like to see a heck of a lot more than 7,000 miles for the tests, but Toyota are presumably also running tests in sea water tanks etc. as well as actually on a boat.
Posted by: Davemart | 12 October 2020 at 03:26 AM
They could reform diesel, the low sulfur in the U.S. would help.
Posted by: SJC | 12 October 2020 at 06:15 AM
@SJC,
IMHO, the advantage of H2 usage in the open sea is mainly due to its renewable nature, because diesel engine pollution in the open sea is not an issue. However, for long-haul trucking, diesel fuel reformation to H2 can serve as a source of backup energy when H2 is not available.
Posted by: Roger Pham | 12 October 2020 at 12:11 PM