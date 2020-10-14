Knoxville contracts for 12 New Flyer electric buses with option for 14 more

New Flyer of America announced that Knoxville Area Transit (KAT) has awarded New Flyer a contract for twelve zero-emission, battery-electric thirty five-foot heavy-duty transit buses, with options to purchase up to 13 additional zero-emission buses in thirty-five or forty-foot lengths throughout the remaining term of the five-year agreement.

This contract includes charging infrastructure encompassing six depot chargers, one portable trailer-mounted charger, and design-build support from New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions, including installation services, software and software services, training, warranties, and commissioning. Working with KAT on a comprehensive mobility solution including both buses and infrastructure will ensure an optimized approach to the design and deployment of zero-emission mobility. —Chris Stoddart, New Flyer President

KAT provides public transportation in Knoxville, Tennessee, delivering around 3 million passenger trips per year. Knoxville is the third largest city in Tennessee and is among the ten fastest growing cities in America.

With more than 44% of the community’s emissions coming from transportation, KAT and the City of Knoxville have been transitioning to sustainable mobility over recent years, with over 30% of its current fleet as hybrid electric vehicles. KAT purchased its first New Flyer battery-electric transit bus in December 2019.

The new zero-emission buses will support existing KAT service and operate along Knoxville’s most diverse routes, serving students, seniors, and the wider community and providing fully-accessible transit to essential stops and services in the city.