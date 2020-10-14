Knoxville contracts for 12 New Flyer electric buses with option for 14 more

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
14 October 2020

New Flyer of America announced that Knoxville Area Transit (KAT) has awarded New Flyer a contract for twelve zero-emission, battery-electric thirty five-foot heavy-duty transit buses, with options to purchase up to 13 additional zero-emission buses in thirty-five or forty-foot lengths throughout the remaining term of the five-year agreement.

This contract includes charging infrastructure encompassing six depot chargers, one portable trailer-mounted charger, and design-build support from New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions, including installation services, software and software services, training, warranties, and commissioning. Working with KAT on a comprehensive mobility solution including both buses and infrastructure will ensure an optimized approach to the design and deployment of zero-emission mobility.

—Chris Stoddart, New Flyer President

KAT provides public transportation in Knoxville, Tennessee, delivering around 3 million passenger trips per year. Knoxville is the third largest city in Tennessee and is among the ten fastest growing cities in America.

With more than 44% of the community’s emissions coming from transportation, KAT and the City of Knoxville have been transitioning to sustainable mobility over recent years, with over 30% of its current fleet as hybrid electric vehicles. KAT purchased its first New Flyer battery-electric transit bus in December 2019.

The new zero-emission buses will support existing KAT service and operate along Knoxville’s most diverse routes, serving students, seniors, and the wider community and providing fully-accessible transit to essential stops and services in the city.

