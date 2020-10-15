Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
California Energy Commission approves $384M plan to accelerate zero-emission transportation; 50% of funds to benefit disadvantaged communities
PNNL team uses ShAPE to increase conductivity of copper wire by ~5%; graphene composite

Innoviz Technologies introduces next-gen InnovizTwo; major cost reduction of high-end LiDAR

15 October 2020

Innoviz Technologies, a provider of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, is launching a next-generation sensor: the InnovizTwo. The new high-performance automotive-grade LiDAR sensor offers a fully featured solution for all levels of autonomous driving at a significantly lower cost.

Although the automotive industry is on its way to a highly automated future, this realization is still years away. Today, even the most advanced L2+1 platforms face technical limitations that result in safety issues, which hinder growth and avoid the opportunity to reach higher levels of automation over time. Only select car manufacturers are able to make the quantum leap needed for offering L3 cars themselves, a process that requires the work of hundreds of engineers over several years of validation, across all driving scenarios, to the point that they are willing to take full liability prior to the launch of a L3 car.

To allow a safer and smoother adoption of automation, the industry will need to introduce L2+ functionality, but with hardware that supports L3 and L4 upon launch. With more and more vehicles effectively equipped, car manufacturers will be able to collect roadway data and release more advanced functions to those same vehicles via over-the-air updates, increasingly adding features to meet L3 and L4. To pursue this strategy, hardware must fulfill more advanced technical requirements, while also coming under the price point of today's L2 technology.

To support this vision, Innoviz is now announcing a new generation of its LiDAR, InnovizTwo. InnovizTwo, a major cost reduction design of over 70% compared to InnovizOne, including a significant performance improvement. Samples of InnovizTwo will be available in Q3 2021.

Posted on 15 October 2020 in Autonomous driving, Driver Assistance Systems, Sensors | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)