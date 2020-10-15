Fuel cell industry forms new alliance for rapid deployment of heavy-duty vehicles in Western US: WSHA

Members of the hydrogen and fuel cell industry formally announced a new alliance to effect rapid deployment of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks, buses, locomotives, vessels, aircraft and off-road equipment throughout the Western United States.

The Western States Hydrogen Alliance (WSHA) is made up of leading figures in the heavy-duty hydrogen fuel cell industry and will focus on a rapid increase in development and deployment of fuel cell electric technology across multiple commercial sectors in 13 western states.

Hydrogen fuel cells will power the future of zero-emission mobility in these heavy-duty, hard to electrify sectors. That fact is indisputable. This new alliance exists to ensure government and industry can work efficiently together to accelerate the coming of this revolution. —WSHA Executive Director Roxana Bekemohammadi

The newly-formed alliance is being supported by an external Advisory Board made up of current elected and appointed officials from the Western US that will help steer the organization’s policy activities and serve as a bridge between industry and government.

Members of the alliance include big names in the hydrogen fuel cell and automotive industries as well as startup companies such as The Protium Company, headquartered in Pullman, Wash. The Protium Company specializes in hydrogen storage technologies for aerospace and other applications where specialized, cryogenic storage is needed for the technology to thrive.

Bekemohammadi said the organization will announce several additional members in the coming days, along with a list of initiatives the group will be spearheading throughout the Western region.

With a regional focus on the Western US, the Alliance will aim to deploy commercial fuel cell electric vehicles in applications from the Rocky Mountains to the Hawaiian Islands and everywhere in between, focusing first on areas hardest hit by diesel pollution.

While the majority of hydrogen fuel cell activity currently exists within the State of California, the WSHA hopes to increase that market while developing a regional market outside the boundaries of the Golden State.