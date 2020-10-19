EPS selects Goodfuels for marine biofuel bunker trial
Singaporean-based tonnage provider Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS), has appointed GoodFuels to supply biofuel bunkers for its 2010-built 47,377 deadweight tonne MR tanker M/T Pacific Beryl.
The successful bunkering, which took place on Friday, 9 October in Dutch waters, is in line with EPS’ Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Policy. The policy calls for the testing and use of various alternative marine fuels to significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions today.
GoodFuels supplied EPS with a residual-fuel equivalent Bio-Fuel Oil (BFO). The BFO’s performance will be tested and analysed on M/T Pacific Beryl as well as other classes of EPS managed ships in the near future.
GoodFuels’ sustainable Bio-fuel Oil MR1-100 offers up to 90% CO2 reduction; eliminates sulfur (SOx); is compatible with the current engine and tank infrastructure and is easy to implement in any vessel. The BFO is a replacement for low-sulfur fuel oil and/or heavy fuel oil.
EPS said that the trial highlights the need for shipowners and managers not to take a wait-and-see approach towards decarbonization.
We are fully committed to investing in and taking action to lower our carbon footprint today. At EPS, we believe that sustainability begins with accountability, which is why we are taking a mixed marine fuel approach towards reducing our emissions. We are already implementing LNG and LPG across 30 of our newbuilds, but we need to look at other options for our existing fleet. Biofuels, such as the advanced, sustainable biofuels supplied by GoodFuels, provides us with a solution that matches our values and sustainability agenda. Our whole team is looking forward to the results of this trial and expects biofuels to be another example of not letting the perfect be the enemy of the good.—EPS CEO Cyril Ducau
