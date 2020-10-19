EPS selects Goodfuels for marine biofuel bunker trial

Singaporean-based tonnage provider Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS), has appointed GoodFuels to supply biofuel bunkers for its 2010-built 47,377 deadweight tonne MR tanker M/T Pacific Beryl.





The successful bunkering, which took place on Friday, 9 October in Dutch waters, is in line with EPS’ Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Policy. The policy calls for the testing and use of various alternative marine fuels to significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions today.

GoodFuels supplied EPS with a residual-fuel equivalent Bio-Fuel Oil (BFO). The BFO’s performance will be tested and analysed on M/T Pacific Beryl as well as other classes of EPS managed ships in the near future.

GoodFuels’ sustainable Bio-fuel Oil MR1-100 offers up to 90% CO 2 reduction; eliminates sulfur (SO x ); is compatible with the current engine and tank infrastructure and is easy to implement in any vessel. The BFO is a replacement for low-sulfur fuel oil and/or heavy fuel oil.

EPS said that the trial highlights the need for shipowners and managers not to take a wait-and-see approach towards decarbonization.