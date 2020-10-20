Bridgestone focusing on sustainable procurement of natural rubber as part of sustainability campaign

Japan-based Bridgestone, the world’s largest tire manufacturer, has launched “A Layered Journey”—a new global campaign highlighting the company’s efforts to incorporate sustainability in its value chain with a focus on the sustainable procurement of natural rubber.

The campaign travels from the forest where rubber trees are tapped for latex, continuing through production where recycled materials are incorporated into new tires, toward innovation that can extend product lifecycles and uncover circular uses for materials.

At Bridgestone, we believe that sustainability is a journey and we are continually striving to improve year by year and layer by layer as we advance toward our goal of 100 percent sustainable materials by 2050 and beyond. This journey is one we share with our stakeholders, including employees, suppliers, customers, partners and the communities we serve. This new campaign highlights our approach to sustainable procurement of natural rubber, which includes environmental stewardship practices, respect for human rights, support of fair labor practices, and increased transparency. We are working to implement similar initiatives across our entire global supply chain. —Bridgestone Corporation Global Chief Business Strategic Officer, TJ Higgins

Natural rubber is a renewable resource that provides livelihood opportunities for millions of people around the world. A Layered Journey offers a window into some of the many ways in which Bridgestone is implementing sustainable and responsible practices across the company’s natural rubber value chain spanning procurement, product development, manufacturing and delivery. It is also a call to action for partners to work together with Bridgestone to implement sustainable solutions that have a positive impact for people and nature.