Harvey Gulf orders Wärtsilä 746 kWh battery systems for another four LNG-powered supply vessels

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply its advanced Energy Storage System (ESS) to be retrofitted on four Harvey Energy class LNG-fueled Platform Supply Vessels (PSVs). A fifth vessel in this class was earlier fitted with a Wärtsilä ESS. Louisiana-based Harvey Gulf placed this latest order with Wärtsilä in October.





Harvey Gulf’s fleet of LNG-fuelled PSVs are to be fitted with Wärtsilä Energy Storage systems, giving them tri-fuel capability. © Harvey Gulf

When the upgrade project is completed, all five vessels will be capable of full tri-fuel operation, thus providing Harvey Gulf with the most flexible, fuel-efficient class of PSVs in the Gulf of Mexico.

The boats will be capable of closed bus Dynamic Positioning (DP) operation running only one engine augmented by the Wärtsilä Energy Storage System. When stationary in the field or in port, the boats will be able to operate on battery power only, thereby greatly reducing both fuel consumption and exhaust emissions.





The 746 kWh Wärtsilä Energy Storage System will enable the Harvey Gulf PSVs to operate on battery power only when stationary at sea or in port. © Wärtsilä Corporation

The four vessels, the Harvey Power, Harvey Liberty, Harvey Freedom, and Harvey America, will each be fitted with a Wärtsilä ESS comprising a Closed Bus-Tie 1360 kW Drive with 746 kWh 1100 VDC Batteries. The retrofitting project will be commenced in 2021 and will be completed in early 2022.

Founded in 1955, Louisiana-based Harvey Gulf International Marine is a marine transportation company that specializes in providing offshore supply and multi-purpose support vessels for deep water operations in the US Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean, Africa and Alaska.