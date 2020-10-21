Milestone in the strategic cooperation of Neste, Borealis and Covestro for the use of alternative raw materials

As part of a strategic collaboration, Covestro received a first delivery of 1,000 tons of renewable phenol from Borealis, produced with renewable hydrocarbons from Neste. Neste produces these ISCC Plus certified hydrocarbons (ISCC: International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) entirely from renewable raw materials.

The hydrocarbons are then converted into ISCC Plus mass balance certified phenol by Borealis and finally used by Covestro to produce the high-performance plastic polycarbonate as a replacement for part of the phenol previously manufactured from purely fossil resources. Polycarbonate is used in car headlights, automotive glazing, LED lights, electronic devices as well as other applications.

Neste produces its renewable hydrocarbons entirely from renewable raw materials, such as waste and residual oils and fats. These hydrocarbons can be used in existing production infrastructures and help replace fossil feedstocks that are used in the polymers and chemicals production. This makes it possible for companies such as Borealis and Covestro to produce more sustainable products with consistently high quality on the basis of their existing processes.

With the planned transformation of raw materials used in the company’s production, Covestro aims at helping key industries such as the automotive and electronics industries to achieve greater sustainability and reduce their dependence on materials from fossil resources. The project is part of a comprehensive program with which Covestro, together with its partners, is seeking to propel the transformation to a circular economy and become fully circular itself.