Waste-to-hydrogen producer Ways2H announces strategic investment by John Molina and Pacific6 Enterprises

Ways2H​, the developer of a gasification-based process that converts waste into clean hydrogen fuel for mobility, microgrids and power generation (earlier post), closed an investment from Pacific6 Enterprises, led by founding partner John C. Molina.

Ways2H is a joint venture between US-based Clean Energy Enterprises, and Japan Blue Energy Corporation. The technology was engineered, refined and enhanced over more than 15 years in Japan by Japan Blue Energy. The intellectual property is protected by 12 different international patents and patent filings.

The patented thermochemical process produces clean hydrogen fuel from municipal solid waste, wastewater sludge, plastics and/or other waste materials, without incineration. The process is net-zero carbon by itself and carbon-negative when paired with carbon capture and storage.

Ways2H is working to complete its first two commercial waste-to-hydrogen production facilities in Japan and California and build out its global pipeline of facilities in Europe, Asia and the Americas. A third project is already planned in Pune, India.

Ways2H began operations in 2019 with an initial “friends and family” investment round led by Dennis Poulsen, former chairman of the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce and CEO of Rose Hills Inc. Pacific6’s investment, in Ways2H parent company Clean Energy Enterprises, has kicked off a second round of funding that will support Ways2H’s expansion and waste-to-hydrogen projects.

Pacific6 Enterprises, a Long Beach, California-based social benefit investment firm, holds interests in health care, local media, aquaculture and real estate. The firm supports the development of numerous projects and companies that have the potential to make a significant positive social, environmental and economic impact.