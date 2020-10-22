New VW Golf now available to order with natural gas drive

The new VW Golf is now also available in certain markets with natural gas drive: the Golf TGI is equipped with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 96 kW / 130 PS and three natural gas fuel tanks. The tanks are integrated into the underbody and permit a range of around 400 kilometers (WLTP) in pure natural gas mode.





The engine of the quasi-monovalent drive system is powered primarily with CNG (Compressed Natural Gas), but can also run on gasoline. The total CNG tank capacity is currently 115 liters or 17.3 kg and permits a driving radius of a good 400 kilometers (249 miles) in the WLTP cycle. The Golf TGI is also equipped with a gasoline tank with a useful capacity of 9 liters (2.4 gallons)—this is essentially a reserve tank in case the natural gas should run empty.

WLTP fuel consumption is 4.3–4.1 kg of natural gas per 100 kilometers in combination with CO 2 emissions of 117–111 g/km. The new 1.5L TGI engine in the Golf operates according to the innovative Miller cycle principle, a combustion process that achieves low carbon emissions thanks to its high efficiency and a compression ratio of 12.5:1. At the same time, a turbocharger with variable turbine geometry increases the charge pressure and supplies more air to the cylinders. This allows the Golf TGI to accelerate powerfully from low engine speeds at any time.

Driving in CNG mode produces around 25% fewer carbon emissions than with gasoline. Refueling with biomethane or e-gas results in an even better carbon balance. Biomethane is obtained from waste plant matter, while e-gas is produced from excess green electricity (power-to-gas). These are added to the fuels.