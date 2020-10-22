2022 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 first with new Ultium battery architecture; 24-module, dual stack, 350+ miles range

The 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 will be the first vehicle in production with GM’s all-new Ultium battery architecture and will offer a large range of on- and off-road features and vehicle dynamics and performance features.

This new architecture provides the framework to integrate advanced technologies for optimal driving range and—in the case of the HUMMER EV—enables performance and capabilities that would not be possible with a conventional vehicle architecture and propulsion system.

The 24-module Ultium battery pack and three-motor Ultium Drive system will provide this all-electric supertruck best-in-class power output.

Ultium batteries are large-format, pouch-style cells which can be stacked vertically or horizontally inside the battery pack. In the Edition 1 HUMMER EV, two layers of vertical cell modules will be used to produce a combined 24-module pack offering a GM-estimated range of 350+ miles.





In addition to power and range, the Ultium battery pack will contribute to the HUMMER EV’s driving dynamics and structure. The pack’s low mounting position in the chassis contributes to a low center of gravity, enhancing the vehicle’s overall feeling of control and stability. The compact construction of the Ultium battery pack also contributes to HUMMER EV’s ideal off-road proportions, including a short front overhang and short front breakover angle.





With GM’s state-of-the-art nickel, cobalt, manganese, aluminum (NCMA) chemistry, HUMMER EV’s Ultium batteries will have some of the highest nickel and lowest cobalt content of any large-format pouch cell. The breakthroughs of the Ultium chemistry allow GM to use 70% less cobalt than GM’s previous generation of EVs.

HUMMER EV will also be the first vehicle in GM’s lineup to feature its wireless battery management system, which maintains balance within the truck’s battery cell groups for optimal performance and battery longevity.





This is the first truck that we have ever designed around an EV propulsion system. Designing the truck and the propulsion system together enhances HUMMER EV’s unique performance capabilities, while also making this the stiffest truck GM has ever built. —Adam Kwiatkowski, GM executive chief engineer, Global Electric Propulsion

Edition 1’s three electric drive motors within Ultium Drive will yield a combined GM-estimated 1,000 horsepower, and when multiplied through the front and rear drive unit gear ratios, there will be more than a GM-estimated 11,500 lb-ft (15,600 N·m) of torque available at the wheels.

The single-motor front drive unit will have a 13.3:1 fixed gear ratio and will offer an electronic lockable differential, capable of delivering up to 100 percent of the motor torque to one wheel, in case traction is lost on the opposite wheel. All four wheels can be fully synchronized for true e4WD propulsion.

Two rear motors contained in one Ultium Drive unit will independently power the rear wheels through a fixed gear ratio of 10.5:1, with the capability of varying torque output to each wheel to optimize traction in off-road driving and highway-driving conditions. Motor output can also be synchronized to simulate a locking differential.

The system’s pure electric propulsion holds peak torque much longer, through a wider speed range (up to 40 mph) than even diesel engines, which is optimal for off-roading, but also thrilling on-road. For straight-line performance, the Ultium batteries and Ultium Drive will offer enough power to enable the Watts to Freedom performance feature, launching the HUMMER EV from 0-60 mph in approximately 3 seconds (based on GM estimates).

DC fast charging. HUMMER EV will have the ability to take advantage of the industry’s fastest 350-kilowatt DC fast chargers. This vehicle will offer a GM-estimated 350+ miles of range based on preliminary testing, with a unique ability to switch its battery pack from its native 400-volts to 800-volts for charging. A disconnect unit and mechanization within the pack enables the battery to switch from “parallel” to “series,” allowing it to add nearly 100 miles of range in 10 minutes of charging.

The Ultium battery system will control the electrical currents at the charging station via clever algorithms that ramp down the current and switch to the other half of the pack, when necessary, and increase the rate of charge. The charging system is also designed to support legacy 400-volt charging infrastructure, without the need for a converter box or other accessories, allowing HUMMER EV to use a variety of charging stations.

The HUMMER EV’s charging hardware will be complemented by in-vehicle and available smartphone apps that help customers find available charging locations and can even precondition the battery to get the most efficiency out of their upcoming charging session.

Energy Assist. The HUMMER EV’s in-vehicle Energy Assist, also part of the myGMC mobile app, will monitor the vehicle’s energy use, and sets up a charging schedule, preheating the battery en route to the charging station for optimal charging and learning to drive more efficiently to maximize range and more. It is accessible through the infotainment system and designed with a simple, intuitive interface with easy-to-understand icons.

Regen on Demand, one pedal drive. HUMMER EV is the first GMC vehicle to offer variable Regen on Demand, a driver-controlled regenerative braking feature, which converts the kinetic energy of the truck’s forward momentum into electricity stored in the vehicle’s battery packs for maximizing the driving range.

This standard feature is compatible with all of HUMMER EV’s available drive modes. Unlike other EV regenerative braking features, Regen on Demand allows the driver to decide when and to what extent the system should be used. With the pull of a steering wheel paddle, drivers can even slow the vehicle to a full stop without engaging the brake pedal. If the driver anticipates the need to decelerate the truck, he or she can engage Regen on Demand before lifting off the accelerator pedal, for a greater measure of control.

HUMMER EV also features one pedal driving through a driver-selectable Terrain Mode, which provides low-speed, one-pedal control for driving over off-road terrain and obstacles.





Super Cruise. The GMC HUMMER EV will launch with the latest version of Super Cruise, which includes a new automatic lane changing feature, where the system can determine when a lane change is optimal and initiate the maneuver, while following signaling protocols. Super Cruise capability with three years of service comes standard on HUMMER EV and is available on more than 200,000 miles of compatible roads in the US and Canada.

Super Cruise uses two advanced technology systems: a driver attention system and precision LiDAR map data. Recent enhancements to Super Cruise include performance and ease-of-use updates, including richer map information, improved software controls and user interface improvements to make Super Cruise more intuitive.