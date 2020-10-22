ROUSH CleanTech begins production of new Gen 5 propane fuel system; Ford 7.3L V8

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
22 October 2020

ROUSH CleanTech began production of its Gen 5 propane autogas fuel system last month. The company’s innovative propane autogas technology integrates Ford’s new 7.3L V8 engine in Class 3-7 chassis.

Propane Gen 5 Engine1

Ford’s new 7.3L engine is compact, durable and easy to maintain. It is narrower than the previous 6.8L, allowing it to fit into multiple vehicle chassis and be serviced with similar automotive parts across each chassis. Innovations for the Gen 5 propane fuel system include stronger and lighter forged fuel rails and a support bracket that keeps the engine fuel distribution well organized.

The engine is designed to meet current and future emissions requirements. ROUSH CleanTech’s Gen 5 is certified to California Air Resources Board’s optional low nitrogen oxide emissions standard of 0.05 grams per brake horsepower-hour (g/bhp-hr). The Gen 5 system reduces greenhouse gas emissions, which helps optimize fuel efficiency, and can operate on renewable propane, which further reduces emissions and carbon intensity values.

Propane is a popular alternative fuel for commercial fleets due to the domestic fuel’s reduced costs and emissions.

As ROUSH CleanTech marks its 10-year anniversary, it has sold more than 37,000 vehicles across the United States and Canada.

As a Tier 1 supplier and Ford Qualified Vehicle Modifier manufacturer, ROUSH CleanTech’s propane autogas vehicles retain all quality Ford performance characteristics, such as horsepower, torque and towing, while maintaining the OEM factory warranty.

The Gen 5 propane fuel system is now available.

Posted on 22 October 2020 in Engines, LPG, Market Background

