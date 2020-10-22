Volvo XC40 Recharge EV to start at $53,990 in US before qualifying tax incentives

The Volvo XC40 Recharge, the company’s first fully electric vehicle, will carry an MSRP of $53,990 when it arrives in US showrooms later this year. The purchase of an XC40 Recharge may qualify for a federal tax credit of up to $7,500. State and local incentives could add further benefits.





The 402 hp all-wheel-drive powertrain features 486 lb-ft (659 N·m) of linear torque. In about 40 minutes, the 78 kWh battery can be charged to approximately 80% of its capacity on a 150 kW DC fast-charger.

Volvo Car Group is the first company to team up with Google on integrating an infotainment system powered by Android, with the Google Assistant, Google Maps and the Google Play Store built-in. The two companies have been development partners for the past several years.

The new, Android-powered infotainment system in the XC40 Recharge offers customers personalization, improved levels of intuitiveness and embedded Google technology and services, such as the Google Assistant, Google Maps and the Google Play Store.

The XC40 Recharge is also the first Volvo designed to receive larger software and operating system updates over the air. When they become available, over-the-air updates will keep the XC40 Recharge evolving over time.

Volvo continues to elevate the benchmark for safety with a suite of standard safety features and equipment in the XC40 Recharge. Features such as Blind Spot Information System (BLISTM) with Steer Assist, Cross Traffic Alert with Autobrake, Active Bending LED headlights, Run-off Road Protection and more are all included.

Other standard equipment includes a laminated panoramic sunroof with power sunshade, 19-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch driver display and nine-inch tablet-like touchscreen, dual zone automatic climate control with CleanZone technology, four USB-C ports and a rear park assist camera.

Options include a Climate Package ($750) with heated windshield-wiper blades, heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel. The Advanced Package ($1,300) includes high pressure headlight cleaning, Pilot Assist driver assistance system with Adaptive Cruise Control, 360-degree Surround View Camera, 12-volt power outlet in the luggage area and inductive (cordless) smartphone charging.

Single options include metallic paint ($645), Lava carpet ($100), 13-speaker Harman Kardon Premium Sound system ($800), an energy-saving heat pump ($350) to precondition the cabin temperature and extend battery range, and 20-inch five double-spoke Black Diamond Cut alloy wheels ($800).

National Charging Network. Volvo Car USA has entered into a collaboration with ChargePoint, one of the world’s largest electric vehicle charging networks, to give Volvo car customers access to most of the company’s more than 115,000 places to charge, the option to purchase the top rated ChargePoint Home Flex home charger at time of purchase, as well as future integrations and features that will further enhance the driver experience.

ChargePoint is a leader in EV charging, operating in 18 countries and offering a comprehensive software and hardware portfolio of solutions for commercial, fleet, and residential use cases.

Beyond its own network, ChargePoint has active roaming integrations with partners including EVgo, FLO, and Greenlots among others. This means a single ChargePoint account will give Volvo customers access to more than 80% of public AC and DC stations across the US and Canada today with additional access in the coming months.