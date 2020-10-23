BMW Group & Daimler Mobility transfer moovel Group B2B / B2G business to Deutsche Bahn company Mobimeo; moovel to focus on B2C

The BMW Group and Daimler Mobility AG are transferring the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) business of their joint subsidiary moovel Group GmbH to Mobimeo GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Deutsche Bahn. At the same time, the two shareholders are focusing the moovel Group’s market presence on the existing offering with the multimodal REACH NOW platform for end customers (B2C).

As a partner of cities, transport companies and transport associations, as well as with its own REACH NOW app, the moovel Group has been supporting the transformation of mobility in urban areas for years. To date, moovel has been active in B2B, B2G and B2C sectors.

Mobimeo is now taking over the B2B / B2G division of the moovel Group, which develops mobility platforms for municipalities and transport associations. The software solutions are made available to the partners online (“Software-as-a-Service”). In the course of the integration, around 75 employees will switch from the moovel Group to Mobimeo GmbH; both companies are based in Berlin.

With the bundling of competencies in Mobimeo GmbH, under the strategic management of Deutsche Bahn, faster scaling in the public transport sector should be possible. As part of the transaction, the BMW Group and Daimler Mobility AG are taking a minority stake in Mobimeo GmbH.

People increasingly expect integrated offers and full flexibility when using trains, buses, bike or car sharing from public transport apps. Together with our industry partners, we are now pushing both of these things even more strongly. With the integration of moovel, we are taking the next big step in the direction of the Deutschlandticket and promoting the mobility transition towards more climate protection. —Berthold Huber, DB Board Member for Passenger Transport

John David von Oertzen, previous CEO of the moovel Group, will head the business of Mobimeo GmbH with immediate effect. Karsten Nagel will take over management of moovel Group GmbH, in addition to his previous role as CFO. The existing B2C business—known to customers as the REACH NOW app—will remain in the moovel Group.