US biodiesel plant production capacity dropped 2% in 2020

The US Energy Information Administration released its annual US Biodiesel Plant Production Capacity report, containing data for all operating US biodiesel plants as of 1 January 2020.

The data show a slight decrease in production capacity from 2,563 million gallons per year in 2019 to 2,514 million gallons per year in 2020—a drop of 2%.

Annual Production Capacity is the quantity of biodiesel that a plant can produce in a calendar year, assuming normal downtime for maintenance. It includes the capacity of idle plants until the plant is dismantled or abandoned.

Broken out by PADDs, the data show:





Source: EIA.