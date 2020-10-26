US biodiesel plant production capacity dropped 2% in 2020

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Fairfax County & Dominion Energy launch Virginia’s first publicly funded autonomous electric shuttle pilot project
26 October 2020

The US Energy Information Administration released its annual US Biodiesel Plant Production Capacity report, containing data for all operating US biodiesel plants as of 1 January 2020.

The data show a slight decrease in production capacity from 2,563 million gallons per year in 2019 to 2,514 million gallons per year in 2020—a drop of 2%.

Annual Production Capacity is the quantity of biodiesel that a plant can produce in a calendar year, assuming normal downtime for maintenance. It includes the capacity of idle plants until the plant is dismantled or abandoned.

Broken out by PADDs, the data show:

Eiabiosdiesel

Source: EIA.

Posted on 26 October 2020 in Biodiesel, Fuels, Market Background | | Comments (0)

