Star Scientific selected as 2020 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards Finalist; industrial heat from H2 without combustion

Star Scientific has been named an Emerging Technology of the Year category finalist in the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards, an annual program recognizing innovation, leadership and exceptional performance in the energy sector.

Star Scientific is developer of the Hydrogen Energy Release Optimizer (HERO). HERO uses a proprietary catalyst to turn hydrogen into continuous industrial heat without combustion. The heat-generating reaction between the catalyst, hydrogen and oxygen is completely flameless.

Within minutes of the hydrogen interacting with the catalyst, HERO safely reaches temperatures of more than 700 ˚C. The larger the surface area of the catalyst and the more hydrogen available, the more heat is generated. The only by-product is water.

The catalytic reaction starts working at room temperature and requires no preheating or external heat sources making it safer and more efficient. The heat produced is controllable, based on a simple adjustment in the size of the catalyst and the hydrogen applied.

Once the feed gases are removed it also quickly reverts to its inert state with zero combustion and pure water as the only other output.

HERO has been designed to be deployable for small-scale power solutions in remote locations or scaled up for large legacy industrial sites such as steel mills and coal-fired power stations where it can be retrofit to ensure continuity and sustainable power generation.

Winners will be selected from each corresponding group of finalists by the Global Energy Awards’ independent panel of judges and announced at the live-streamed Global Energy Awards Virtual Gala on 10 December 2020. Energy Company of the Year will be chosen from the entire list of finalists.

Established in 1999, the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards highlight achievement in in 21 categories spanning the entire energy sector.