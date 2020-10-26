Line 144 in Munich all-electric with 8 new Ebusco buses; first fully electric line

The Munich Traffic Association (MVG) has deployed 8 new Ebusco buses. From now on, line 144 will be driven entirely electrically with these buses—his is the first fully electric line in Munich. The second line is already on its way; line 100 will also run entirely electrically by the end of the year.





By electrifying our bus fleet, we are making a major contribution to the fight against air pollution and thus to the quality of life in our city. Our goal is to run our entire timetable on electric buses. Public transport remains a forerunner in the field of environmental protection. We will continue the transition to emission-free public transport at high speed in our bus, tram and metro networks. We need an alternative to the car, and public transport is an efficient and attractive solution for this. —Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter

The 8 new 12-meter Ebusco 2.2 city buses complement the 4 Ebusco buses delivered to Munich earlier this year. As a result, a total of 12 Ebusco buses are now running through Munich. These are used on lines 100 and 144.

It is not yet possible to run line 100 only on electric buses, according to MVG. This line from Central Station to Station East is a busy route. That is why articulated (18-metre) buses with a higher passenger capacity are still being used there. However, line 100 will become fully electric by the end of this year. This has been included in the Oberbayern region’s air purification plan.

Our goal is to convert our bus fleet almost completely to electric buses over the next 10 years and to run them on green electricity. Two fully electric lines are a good start to gain experience. A condition for this sustainable transition is that electric buses are just as efficient as the current diesel buses. They need powerful batteries with a long range. On the other hand, the buses should have enough passenger capacity to be able to operate on our busiest routes. Without these conditions, there will be a lot of extra costs for additional vehicles and drivers to provide the same timetable. There is still a lot of work to be done. —Ingo Wortmann, CEO of MVG

Another important step in the sustainable transition to a fully electric bus fleet is the establishment of the charging infrastructure at the MVG depot in East Munich. This has now been supplemented with 10 additional Ebusco chargers. This means that 15 buses can be charged at the same time. The costs for the 8 new buses and expansion of the charging facilities amount to almost six million euros. The government and the Land of Bavaria are supporting this investment with around three million euros.