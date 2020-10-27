US per capita transportation sector energy consumption has been relatively flat since 1974

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
27 October 2020

On a per capita basis, the transportation sector energy consumption in 2019 was 86 million Btu—a 54% increase from 1950 and about the same level as in 1974.

The industrial sector, which had the highest energy consumption, decreased 7% from 1950 to 2019 and decreased 36% from its highest point in 1973.

The residential and commercial sectors rose 64% and 116%, respectively, from 1950 to 2019.

Fotw1157

Source: Energy use—Energy Information Administration, July 2020 Monthly Energy Review, Table 2.1. Population—Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Transportation Energy Data Book: Edition 38.1, Table 9.1.

