Groundbreaking in Frankfurt for hydrogen refueling station for trains

Representatives from the State of Hesse, RMV (Rhein-Main-Verkehrsverbund), Alstom and Infraserv broke ground for a hydrogen filling station on the site of the Höchst industrial park in Frankfurt that will supply a fleet of 27 passenger fuel cell trains—currently, the world’s largest such.





(from left): Dr. Joachim Kreysing, Managing Director of the industrial park operating company Infraserv Höchst, Dr. Jörg Nikutta, Managing Director Alstom Germany and Austria, RMV Managing Director Prof. Knut Ringat and State Secretary Jens Deutschendorf.

Alstom is supplying the iLint hydrogen trains (earlier post) for the Taunusbahn, Infraserv Höchst will operate the future hydrogen filling station and the State of Hesse and RMV are setting the course for the future and financing them.

The implementation is on schedule; the total order volume is €500 million.

The Alstom Coradia iLint fuel cell trains, which have a range of up to 1,000 kilometers and can run for a whole day, will be used to replace diesel-powered locomotives on the RB 11 (Frankfurt-Höchst - Bad Soden), RB12 ( Frankfurt - Königstein), RB15 (Frankfurt - Bad Homburg - Brandoberndorf) and RB16 (Friedrichsdorf - Friedberg).

When it comes to hydrogen and fuel cell technology, Infraserv Höchst, the operator of the 4.6 square kilometer Höchst industrial park, has been active for many years. In 2006, the first hydrogen filling station for cars was put into operation at the industrial park.

Two hydrogen trains in the Elbe-Weser network in Lower Saxony have been in regular passenger use since September 2018. From 2021, the Lower Saxony regional transport company (LNVG) will be using 14 Coradia iLints on the route. The RMV is thus the second responsible authority to rely on hydrogen technology.