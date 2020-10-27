Neste and ANA collaborate on first supply of Sustainable Aviation Fuel in Asia

Neste and All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan’s largest and a 5-Star airline, are entering a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) supply agreement. ANA will become the first airline to use SAF on flights departing from Japan; the agreement also represents Neste’s first SAF supply to an Asian airline.

Initial operations will begin from October 2020 as ANA plans SAF-fueled flights from both Haneda International airport and Narita International Airport. The delivery of the SAF was made possible through collaboration and close coordination on logistics between Neste and the Japanese trading house Itochu Corporation.

ANA and Neste plan to expand the collaboration after 2023 based on a multi-year agreement. Neste currently has an annual capacity of 100,000 tons of sustainable aviation fuel. With the Singapore refinery expansion on the way, and with possible additional investment into the Rotterdam refinery, Neste will have the capacity to produce some 1.5 million tons of SAF annually by 2023.

Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel is made from sustainably sourced, renewable waste and residue raw materials. Typically, in its neat form and over the lifecycle, it can reduce up to 80% of greenhouse gas emissions compared to fossil jet fuel.

The fuel gives an immediate solution for reducing the direct greenhouse gas emissions of flying. It can be used as a drop-in fuel with existing aircraft engines and airport infrastructure, requiring no extra investment. Prior to use, Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel is blended with fossil jet fuel and is then certified to meet ASTM jet fuel specifications.

ANA has pledged to reduce its 2050 CO 2 emissions from airline operations by 50% compared to 2005 figures. Furthermore, ANA will work to eliminate CO 2 emissions from all non-airline operations through the implementation of energy conservation measures, such as replacing older equipment with new efficient solutions in the relevant business divisions.

Although the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the airline industry, ANA is committed to maintaining its existing environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals for 2050. ANA’s efforts have contributed to ANA being placed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for three consecutive years. By working with Neste, also included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices and the Global 100 list of the world’s most sustainable companies, ANA hopes to enhance the quality of fuel used in its aircraft while also solidifying its leadership as an eco-friendly airline.