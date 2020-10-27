ROUSH CleanTech enters EV market with Class 6 electric vehicles

ROUSH CleanTech, known for its advanced clean transportation solutions, is entering the electric truck market. ROUSH is providing Penske Truck Leasing with all-new Ford F-650 battery electric vehicles later this year for deployment across Southern California.





Penske has been expanding its battery electric fleet for the past several years. We are working with our customers to evaluate ROUSH CleanTech-powered BEVs across various real-world applications. —Paul Rosa, senior vice president of procurement and fleet planning at Penske Truck Leasing

ROUSH built the electric trucks to Penske’s specifications to ensure a satisfactory experience across many market segments.

ROUSH CleanTech is backed by decades of electric vehicle engineering capability from parent company, Roush Enterprises. Roush’s expertise in electrification, partnering with companies like Canoo and FarmWise, includes production design, functional performance validation, compliance testing, assembly set-up and vehicle second-stage manufacturing.

The demonstration units were funded in part by the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD), the regulatory agency focused on improving air quality for large areas of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

ROUSH CleanTech’s battery electric vehicles have a maximum speed of 65 mph and a 100-mile range.

ROUSH CleanTech was the first company to offer a near-zero, 0.02g g/bhp-hr propane autogas engine certified by the California Air Resources Board. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, operating vehicles with ultra-low or zero-emission engines make significant improvements to regional air quality and reduce a wide variety of human health impacts.

Production of the electric trucks starts in summer of 2021.