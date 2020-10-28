MINI realigning model range with emphasis on electromobility; crossover & premium compact segments; and China

The British premium automobile manufacturer MINI is realigning its model range, with a focus on drivetrain technologies, vehicle segments and services of the future. Core elements of the realignment include the expansion of electromobility; enhanced commitment in the crossover and premium compact segments; and strengthening of the market position in China.

The classic Mini, introduced 61 years ago, was not only characterized by revolutionary space economy, but also by an economic drive with sporting potential. The second generation of MINI, introduced in 2000, optimized the relationship between fun driving and fuel consumption, including the introduction of diesel engines.

In 2008, MINI was a trailblazer for electromobility in the BMW Group. The MINI E was produced in a small series and used in a field trial to gather important insights into the use of an all-electric car in everyday traffic.

Electrified vehicles now account for 10% of MINI sales. Emission-free mobility now has been established in the current model range. With the MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrid alone, (combined fuel consumption: 2.0 – 1.7 l/100 km; combined electricity consumption: 14.0 – 13.1 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 45 – 40 g/km), vehicles with electrified drive accounted for 5% of the brand’s total sales in 2019.

Following the launch of the MINI Electric (combined fuel consumption: 0.0 l/100 km; combined electricity consumption: 16.8 – 14.8 kWh/ 100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km), this rate has doubled to 10% of all new registrations for the brand.

In future, MINI will enable customers all over the world to have emission-free driving with a completely electrified model family. At the same time, MINI will still offer highly efficient gasoline and diesel engines, which continue be an ideal solution for target groups and regions whose mobility needs are not yet met by all-electric vehicles.

With the two pillars of our drivetrain strategy, we are pursuing the Power of Choice approach to meet the needs of our customers around the world. This will create the conditions for further growth and actively shape the transformation of mobility. —Bernd Körber, Head of MINI

The future core portfolio of all-electric vehicles will include the MINI 3-Door Hatch, a new crossover model in the small-car segment and a compact crossover model. The brand’s small-car models and a crossover model in the compact segment will be available to choose from with conventional internal combustion engines.

New MINI models in the crossover and premium compact segment. To benefit from the worldwide growth in the crossover market, MINI is focusing on an expansion of the product range in this vehicle segment.

The successful MINI Countryman will be joined by another crossover model for the small-car segment, which will be supplied exclusively with an all-electric drive. In addition, the next generation of MINI Countryman will be available with both combustion engines and an electrified drivetrain.

The ongoing development of the MINI product range provides the opportunity to meet the increased demands of many customers in terms of space and versatility, with an additional model for the premium compact segment. The principle of creative use of space that is implemented in every MINI will be preserved.

Irrespective of its concept, its vehicle class or drive type, every new model of the brand will continue to be a typical MINI, with a maximum of interior space, exciting drive and individuality, achieved on the smallest footprint amongst its competitors.

Increased commitment to the automotive market in China. The world’s largest automotive market in China continues to grow dynamically and will become even more important for MINI in future. Currently, around 10% of all new vehicles produced for the brand are delivered to customers in China. To share in the positive development of the market and sell a significantly higher number of vehicles in China, MINI will soon change its status as an import brand, to a locally producing automotive supplier.

Based on a new vehicle architecture, developed from the ground up for pure e-mobility, battery-electric vehicles will be produced in China from 2023, in cooperation with the local manufacturer Great Wall Motor.

This venture will enable MINI to meet the rising demand for emission-free driving both in China and in the other global markets. Cooperation with the Chinese partner will be based on a clearly defined principle: Production follows the market. With locally manufactured vehicles MINI will serve the growing Chinese automotive market whilst maintaining stable production at other locations.