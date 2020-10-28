Porsche increases electric range for all Cayenne E-Hybrid PHEVs by up to 30%

Porsche has increased the electric range of all its Cayenne plug-in hybrid models. The gross capacity of the high-voltage battery is now 17.9 kWh rather than 14.1 kWh, which boosts the electric range by up to 30%.

Measured in line with the WLTP EAER City cycle, the Cayenne E-Hybrid can now cover up to 48 kilometers (30 miles) with zero local emissions (NEDC: up to 56 kilometers), while the Turbo S E-Hybrid covers up to 42 kilometers (26 miles) (NEDC: up to 53 kilometres). All Cayenne E-Hybrid models therefore meet the current range criterion that entitles owners to an “E” number plate and reduced company car tax in Germany.





Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupé

The purely electric powertrain in all plug-in hybrid Cayenne models, including the even sportier coupé version, comprises an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission.

This powertrain delivers an output of 100 kW (136 PS) and 400 N·m, generating a purely electric top speed of 135 km/h (84 mph). Any increased power demand from the driver or switching to the Sport or Sport Plus driving modes activates the internal combustion engine in each model.

In the Cayenne E-Hybrid, this is a 3.0-liter V6 turbo with an output of 250 kW (340 PS), which contributes to a system performance of 340 kW (462 PS). The Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid models feature a 404-kW (550-PS), four-liter V8 bi-turbo engine; the hybrid system as a whole has a power output of 500 kW (680 PS).

The driving modes of the standard Sport Chrono Package have been optimized to further improve efficiency and performance.

E-Charge mode, in which the internal combustion engine charges the battery via load point shifting during a journey, now links to an adjusted charging strategy: The target state of charge of the battery has been reduced from 100 to 80%. Much like a smartphone battery, the battery charges much more slowly and inefficiently when the battery’s state of charge reaches approximately 8% or more. This strategy also provides a way of ensuring that full recuperation power is available at all times. E-Charge mode is therefore even more efficient than it was before.

In the performance-oriented Sport and Sport Plus modes, the battery is always charged to a minimum level to provide sufficient boost options for a sporty driving style, and it is now charged even more effectively at a higher, consistent charging power—at an average of 12 kW on the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid in Sport Plus mode, for example.

Most drivers charge their vehicles at home so a conventional domestic or industrial electrical socket is sufficient for charging all Porsche plug-in hybrid models. Depending on the vehicle model, a charging power of up to 7.2 kW can be achieved with the Porsche Mobile Charger Connect. Using a Mode 3 charging cable, it is also possible to charge at public charging points.

The Mobile Charger Connect offers several intelligent charging functions: A timer ensures that the vehicle is ready by the specific time that the driver plans to set off. In addition to a pre-defined charging target, specific air conditioning options can be selected.

Charging profiles further optimize the charging process as required—for example, drivers can specify a preferred charging time at a specific location in order to schedule the charging process for over-night when cheaper tariffs are available.

The range of functionality is extended even further in conjunction with the optional Home Energy Manager: This systems looks at the total energy consumption of the driver’s home to determine the maximum charging power that can be generated without overloading the domestic connection. If the home has a solar power system, the optional Home Energy Manager can use this as the main source of energy for charging the vehicle. All functions can be controlled via the Porsche Connect App as required.

The Cayenne E-Hybrid models for the new model year are available to order now. In Germany, the price of the Cayenne E-Hybrid starts at €90,447 (US$107,000). The Coupé version features an extended range of standard equipment and is available from €95,087 (US$112,400). The price of the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid starts at €170,023 (US$201,000) and the Coupé at €174,083 (US$206,000)—including value-added tax and country-specific equipment in each case.