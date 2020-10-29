Autotalks demonstrates interoperability and conformance in largest C-V2X demonstration in Shanghai

Autotalks, a V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) chipset market pioneer, has successfully collaborated with seven consortiums and five car makers including Great Wall, Dongfeng and Brilliance Auto, a top US car maker and a leading European car maker, in China’s largestC-V2X demonstration yet, which took place in Shanghai. Autotalks demonstrated the interoperability and conformance of its V2X solution to the latest Chinese C-V2X standard.

The demonstration took place as part of the IMT-2020/CAICV/China SAE 2020 C-V2X “New Four Layers” event. The interoperability application demonstration was part of the China SAE Congress and Exhibition that was held on 27-29 October.

Autotalks’ OEM partners conducted demonstration rides for hundreds of visitors, exhibiting conformance and interoperability at all levels: chipset, system, software and security.

The terminal units at the New Four Layers demonstration were powered by Autotalks’ dual-mode (DSRC/C-V2X) chipsets, showcasing the maturity and readiness of Autotalks' module eco-system.

The terminal units were based on C-V2X modules by Murata, Fibocom, M2Motive and Titan, and were running Neusoft’s VeTalk V2X software.

The “New Four Layers” event also demonstrated integration with HD Map, accurate positioning services, cloud platform, and tested more complex driving scenarios compared to last year's event.

Autotalks’ production grade C-V2X solution meets all Chinese performance, configuration, throughput and security requirements and is ready for deployment there as well as in other international markets, following extensive testing in China.

The company’s deployment-ready, second-generation dual-mode V2X chipset is the world’s first available solution which supports C-V2X based on 3GPP release 14 and 15 specifications with embedded global V2X cyber-security functionality and RX and TX antenna diversity.

In addition to the application demonstration, Autotalks successfully participated in multiple large-scale tests, showcasing superior performance in multi-OBU (On-Board Units) environment. The large-scale tests, which involved more than 180 OBUs in multiple settings, simulated more difficult environments that represent real-world edge cases.

The 2020 “New Four Layers” demonstration follows Autotalks’ successful participation in last year’s event and the selection of Autotalks for a mass production C-V2X program in China, one of the first to be deployed in the huge Chinese market.