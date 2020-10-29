New Proterra EV charging solutions enable full fleet electrification for commercial vehicles

Proterra unveiled its new, high-powered charging solution that is designed to enable the electrification of large-scale vehicle fleets. With more fleet operators transitioning to full battery-electric vehicles, charging solutions that can efficiently and cost-effectively power large fleets of vehicles will play a critical role in transportation electrification.

Developed in partnership with Power Electronics, the new Proterra charging systems offer transit agencies and fleet operators a customizable vehicle charging solution.

Proterra’s new charging systems can be configured at a broad range of power levels. For large fleets of vehicles, where customers need to address the challenge of charging dozens or hundreds of vehicles in a single fleet yard, Proterra’s new charging systems can be configured with up to 1.5 megawatts to power up to 20 vehicles simultaneously.

The new Proterra 1.5 megawatt fleet-scale charging system can also tie directly into higher voltage utility power lines (up to 35kV) which avoids the footprint and complication of costly switchgear.

The chargers will also be able to meet the needs of smaller electric vehicle fleets, with 75 kilowatt, 150 kilowatt, 250 kilowatt, and 500 kilowatt power levels.

The new chargers utilize interoperable, universal charging technology and are equipped to power a diverse range of 100% battery-electric vehicles, including battery-electric transit buses, school buses, delivery vans, coach buses, and other commercial vehicles. The chargers are also capable of powering personal passenger electric vehicles.

The new chargers are available as both overhead and plug-in options, offering greater flexibility and optionality for customers. In addition, the systems feature bi-directional power flow that enables chargers to be smart-grid ready for vehicle-to-grid applications.

All Proterra systems can incorporate multi-dispensers which can reduce the overall space, cost, and aggregate power levels needed by a fleet yard. When coupled with the 1.5 megawatt charging system, the multi-dispenser capability enables up to 40 vehicles to charge sequentially, one after the other at full power.

Leveraging Power Electronics’ technology, the new chargers have the capability to interconnect with stationary storage and solar to provide fleet operators with a clean, resilient source of power for their vehicles.

The announcement of Proterra’s new fleet-scale charging infrastructure solution builds on the company’s recent launch of its fifth-generation battery-electric transit vehicle, the Proterra ZX5, which is similarly designed for full fleet electrification and manufactured for scale.

The 40-foot Proterra ZX5 can be equipped with 660 kWh of energy storage to enable up to 329 miles of drive range, which represents the most energy storage and longest drive range of any 40-foot electric bus available in the North American market today.