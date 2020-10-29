TuSimple and Hillwood join forces on autonomous trucking initiative at AllianceTexas MIZ

Commercial real estate developer Hillwood announced that TuSimple, a self-driving technology company with a focus on heavy-duty trucks (earlier post), has secured property in AllianceTexas’ Mobility Innovation Zone (MIZ) in north Fort Worth.

The MIZ was launched last year as a first-of-its-kind “do tank” in collaboration with Deloitte, leading the nation in smart infrastructure deployment to create a digital and physical commercialization environment for partner companies.

The Hillwood-developed truck terminal will support the company’s continued expansion into Texas and connects into TuSimple’s cross-country autonomous freight corridor.

The MIZ will also allow TuSimple to add new autonomous trucking operations within the “Texas Triangle,” and support freight movements between Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin.

TuSimple currently ships freight for customers using autonomous trucks, moving from Arizona to Texas, and this new facility will enable the self-driving technology company to add new shipping lanes in 2021.

Hillwood and TuSimple will begin construction on the project in November 2020, with an expected completion by March of 2021. The new facility will house autonomous truck operations, service and administrative support. The building will feature technology service bays, in addition to general office space.

Located on Eagle Parkway near Fort Worth Alliance Airport, TuSimple is the first autonomous trucking company to establish roots in the AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone. TuSimple joins other MIZ companies, including Bell, BNSF and Deloitte, to support the initiative’s mission in creating the world’s premier, commercially-driven platform to test, scale and commercialize technologies and solutions related to the movement of goods and people.

The new operational facility will be the first urban logistics center in Texas for TuSimple. TuSimple’s existing Texas location provides dedicated support to UPS.

TuSimple plans to demonstrate driverless operations in 2021.