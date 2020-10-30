Audi of America launches Internal Carbon Price program to support goal of lowering CO2 footprint 30% by 2025

Audi of America is among the first in the automotive industry to implement an internal carbon price program as a key initiative in the brand’s pursuit of lower CO 2 emissions. This is part of the global commitment Audi has made to lower its carbon footprint by 30% by 2025, and is part of the larger Audi AG Mission:Zero imperative to reach net-zero carbon by 2050.

The Audi Internal Carbon Price program is a self-imposed fee proportional to the amount of CO 2 and other greenhouse gas emissions that result from US operations, such as:

Business travel

Employee commuting

Fuel consumed by Audi of America fleet vehicles

Building heat & energy

Waste generation

Purchased goods and services

Logistics: Vehicle and parts transport

Audi will begin its program with an initial focus on emissions associated with business travel, expanding to other elements of its operations from there.

When CO 2 and other greenhouse gases are emitted during a business-related activity, Audi of America will apply its Internal Carbon Price, with the resulting funds then assigned to an internal account dedicated to supporting additional corporate CO 2 reduction strategies and other sustainability measures.

Audi’s primary path to lower overall emissions will be through the increased sales of zero-direct emission battery electric vehicles such as the Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback. Audi is committed to 30% of the US model lineup being fully or partially electrified by 2025.