Audi of America launches Internal Carbon Price program to support goal of lowering CO2 footprint 30% by 2025
30 October 2020
Audi of America is among the first in the automotive industry to implement an internal carbon price program as a key initiative in the brand’s pursuit of lower CO2 emissions. This is part of the global commitment Audi has made to lower its carbon footprint by 30% by 2025, and is part of the larger Audi AG Mission:Zero imperative to reach net-zero carbon by 2050.
The Audi Internal Carbon Price program is a self-imposed fee proportional to the amount of CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions that result from US operations, such as:
- Business travel
- Employee commuting
- Fuel consumed by Audi of America fleet vehicles
- Building heat & energy
- Waste generation
- Purchased goods and services
- Logistics: Vehicle and parts transport
Audi will begin its program with an initial focus on emissions associated with business travel, expanding to other elements of its operations from there.
When CO2 and other greenhouse gases are emitted during a business-related activity, Audi of America will apply its Internal Carbon Price, with the resulting funds then assigned to an internal account dedicated to supporting additional corporate CO2 reduction strategies and other sustainability measures.
Audi’s primary path to lower overall emissions will be through the increased sales of zero-direct emission battery electric vehicles such as the Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback. Audi is committed to 30% of the US model lineup being fully or partially electrified by 2025.
