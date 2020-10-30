Ballard and Audi sign definitive agreements regarding use of high-power density fuel cell stack for vehicle propulsion
30 October 2020
Ballard Power Systems has signed definitive agreements—in the form of Amendments to the existing Technology Development Agreement and a Patent License Agreement—with Audi related to the non-binding Memorandum of Understanding previously announced in a press release on 14 September 2020, thereby expanding Ballard’s right to use the FCgen-HPS product, a high-performance, zero-emission, proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell stack in all applications, including commercial trucks and passenger cars.
The FCgen-HPS fuel cell stack provides propulsion for a range of light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles with an industry-leading volumetric high-power density of 4.3 kilowatts per liter (4.3 kW/L). This marks another power density milestone for Ballard over its decades of PEM fuel cell product innovation.
The FCgen-HPS was fully designed and developed by Ballard to stringent automotive standards in the company’s Technology Solutions program with Audi.
In addition to its leading high-power density, the FCgen-HPS delivers:
High power output: up to 140kW maximum power level, with scalability to multiple power blocks;
High operating temperature: up to 95 ˚C maximum operating temperature, which allows for more efficient and smaller cooling systems; and
Rugged cold weather capabilities: -28 ˚C freeze start capability with fast power ramp.
