HORIBA introduces new driving robot to increase test cycle efficiency; CASE vehicles

HORIBA has introduced the automatic driving system ADS EVO, which is a driving robot for vehicle testing. The ADS EVO improves the efficiency of vehicle testing by reducing the number of repeat tests, laboratory operating costs, overall test time and the amount of human errors.

The ADS EVO addresses changing industry needs for testing connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) vehicles and complies with new emission regulations such as post-Euro 6.





The need for testing CASE vehicles adds additional development to already stressed R&D projects and the ADS EVO assists in adding man-hours available for vehicle testing.