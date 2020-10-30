Vale completes first sale of iron ore using blockchain technology with Nanjing Iron & Steel

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
30 October 2020

In September,

Vale, one of the world’s largest mining companies, completed its first sale of iron ore using blockchain technology with Nanjing Iron & Steel Group International Trade Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Nanjing Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (NISCO) for a cargo of 176,000 tons of Brazilian Blend Fines (BRBF) from Teluk Rubiah Maritime Terminal, in Malaysia, to China.

Vale said this transaction is aligned with its strategy of becoming a more innovative and customer-centered company through greater integration with clients and partnering for the development of new solutions.

Vale also called it an important milestone towards the digitalization of the sales and trade process, bringing innovation to the traditional paper-intensive trade transactions and offering a better service to the clients as well as predictability in the steel value chain.

The Letter of Credit (LC) was issued through the Contour blockchain platform while the shipping documents and the electronic Bill of Lading were handled via essDOCS’ CargoDocs solution—with all actions carried out through a single, interfaced platform consolidated in Contour. The transaction also had the support from DBS Bank Ltd and Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia Berhad.

The integrated transaction enabled end-to-end security and transparency with real time visibility of the documentation to all stakeholders, drastically reducing the amount of emails and paperwork exchanged among the parties and providing enhanced user experience through access to a single solution to execute the trade.

