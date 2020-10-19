Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Canadian startup launches INDIEGOGO funding campaign for low-cost electric self-charging solar tricycle produced in Pakistan

19 October 2020

A Canadian startup has launched an INDIEGOGO funding campaign to support the development of the VEGAN electric self-charging solar tricycle. The VEGAN is a lightweight multipurpose hybrid electric-self-charging solar tricycle. The team has not yet produced a working demo for their concept.

The team projects that the high-efficiency vehicle will have a a minimum unit cost of only $1,400 to produce—the price of an average mountain bike—once the funding goal is reached.

G-TRICYCLE PANEL GREEN 01

The VEGAN is to be made from lightweight fiberglass and aluminum; maximum range per charge is 120 km. Of that, the battery will deliver 90 to 95 km; with self-charging and solar, the range increases to 120 km +.

The VEGAN features an extremely durable lightweight reinforced aluminum (6061-T6) chassis that weighs under 31 kg and a reinforced fiberglass body with carbon fiber ribs that weighs under 23 kg.

The simple engineering design is low maintenance due to having a minimalized drive train as the hub motor (1 kW brushless motor) is directly attached to the rear wheel. Producing an average speed of 30 km/h, the VEGAN has a top speed of 70 km/h—via increased acceleration through its own designed internal gear hub.

The VEGAN is equipped with a built-in GPS tracking system & has high-end safety features, including a 12V AC outlet for gadgets such as Bluetooth speakers & charging a phone. The fully concealed cabin offers protection from all external elements.

Total vehicle weight is 175 kg; payload is 320+ kg. Charging time from the grid is 4.4 hours; from the solar panels, 10.2 hours. The battery is 48V, 22 Ah.

Production will be in different manufacuring hubs in Pakistan.

