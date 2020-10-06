Honda to supply next generation INDYCAR hybrid power units

Honda supports INDYCAR’s announcement of a new hybrid power unit formula, to take effect with the start of the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. Honda Performance Development (HPD) is readying a 2.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 hybrid power unit capable of producing more than 900 horsepower.

Honda welcomes this step to the future by INDYCAR, action that mirrors Honda's efforts to develop and manufacture high performance, electrified products that will meet industry challenges and delight our customers. At Honda, we race to develop our people, to innovate technologies and to engage fans. We are proud of our uninterrupted, 27-year leadership in INDYCAR, and look forward to delivering a next-generation Honda 2.4-liter hybrid power unit with more than 900 horsepower. —Ted Klaus, president of Honda Performance Development

The hybrid formula is part of a multi-year extension INDYCAR has reached with Honda and Chevrolet, which promises a continuation of manufacturer competition in North America’s pinnacle open-wheel racing series well into the next decade. The commitment also provides opportunities for additional manufacturers to join the series, which Honda strongly supports.

The INDYCAR announcement aligns Honda’s North American racing programs with the company’s product development activities. Globally, Honda expects two-thirds of its new vehicles sales to be electrified by 2030.

Honda and HPD entered Indy car competition in 1994, winning its first manufacturers’ and drivers’ championships in 1996. No other manufacturer has matched Honda’s success in Indy car, which includes 252 victories from 457 races, 16 drivers’ titles, eight manufacturers’ championships and 13 Indianapolis 500 victories.

In 2020, Takuma Sato recorded Honda’s 13th Indianapolis 500 victory; Scott Dixon has posted four race wins and is the current NTT INDYCAR SERIES points leader; and Honda leads the Manufacturers’ Championship with seven wins from 11 races this season.