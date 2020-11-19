Nuvera expands product line with new E-60 fuel cell system

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, a provider of fuel cell power solutions for motive applications, announced the commercial availability of the Nuvera E-60 Fuel Cell Engine, the latest addition to the E-series family for vehicle electrification.





With Nuvera’s latest high-performance fuel cell stacks at its core, the E-60 engine model enables electrified powertrains for material handling equipment, buses, trucks, and other on- and oﬀ-road vehicles.

Building on the design of the E-45 engine released earlier this year, the E-60 model provides 59 kW net output power (67 kW gross power) to help OEMs meet increasing vehicle performance demands and market requirements, broadening the range of applications that can benefit from fuel cell power.

The E-60 model includes its own fully integrated compressor and patented control logic for optimized operation. In addition, Nuvera E-Series fuel cell systems leverage the company’s unique fuel cell stack technology that enables low operational cost, compactness, and durability. Nuvera’s E-45 and E-60 fuel cell engines both provide freeze start capability.

Nuvera fuel cell engines are manufactured on the company’s series-production lines at its US headquarters. Nuvera applications development teams provide exceptional local and remote vehicle integration support to customers in the US, Europe, and China.

Nuvera is a subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., which designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names.