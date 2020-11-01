Harley-Davidson launches eBike startup Serial 1

Serial 1 Cycle Company, a dedicated eBicycle brand formed with iconic US motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson, Inc., is entering the eBicycle market. The new company’s first line of products will arrive in Spring 2021.

Taking its name from “Serial Number One,” the nickname for Harley-Davidson’s oldest known motorcycle, Serial 1 Cycle Company combines Harley-Davidson’s product development capability and leadership in two-wheel electric propulsion with the agility and innovation of a start-up brand dedicated exclusively to the eBicycle product and customer.

Born as a skunkworks within Harley-Davidson’s Product Development Center, the eBicycle project began with a small group of passionate motorcycle and bicycle enthusiasts working with a single focus to design and develop an eBicycle worthy of the Harley-Davidson name. The decision was made to structure the eBicycle business into a new entity that could focus exclusively on delivering an optimal eBicycle product and experience.

The Serial 1 brand is led today by a team of Harley-Davidson alumni including Jason Huntsman, President; Ben Lund, Vice President, Product Development; Aaron Frank, Brand Director; and Hannah Altenburg, Lead Brand Marketing Specialist.

The global eBicycle market was estimated to be over $15 billion in 2019 and projected to grow at an annual rate of over 6 percent from 2020 to 2025.