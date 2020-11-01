Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Ford: hands-free Active Drive Assist to arrive first on F-150 and Mustang Mach-E later this year
SAKOR Technologies provides upgraded electric cam phaser durability test stand for major international provider of drivetrain components

Harley-Davidson launches eBike startup Serial 1

01 November 2020

Serial 1 Cycle Company, a dedicated eBicycle brand formed with iconic US motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson, Inc., is entering the eBicycle market. The new company’s first line of products will arrive in Spring 2021.

Taking its name from “Serial Number One,” the nickname for Harley-Davidson’s oldest known motorcycle, Serial 1 Cycle Company combines Harley-Davidson’s product development capability and leadership in two-wheel electric propulsion with the agility and innovation of a start-up brand dedicated exclusively to the eBicycle product and customer.

Born as a skunkworks within Harley-Davidson’s Product Development Center, the eBicycle project began with a small group of passionate motorcycle and bicycle enthusiasts working with a single focus to design and develop an eBicycle worthy of the Harley-Davidson name. The decision was made to structure the eBicycle business into a new entity that could focus exclusively on delivering an optimal eBicycle product and experience.

The Serial 1 brand is led today by a team of Harley-Davidson alumni including Jason Huntsman, President; Ben Lund, Vice President, Product Development; Aaron Frank, Brand Director; and Hannah Altenburg, Lead Brand Marketing Specialist.

The global eBicycle market was estimated to be over $15 billion in 2019 and projected to grow at an annual rate of over 6 percent from 2020 to 2025.

Posted on 01 November 2020 in Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)