SAKOR Technologies provides upgraded electric cam phaser durability test stand for major international provider of drivetrain components

SAKOR Technologies Inc., a recognized leader in the area of high-performance dynamometer systems, recently upgraded an existing electric variable cam timing (eVCT) durability test system for a major international provider of powertrain components.

Custom-designed for use with cam phasers driven by an electric motor, the new test stand will be used for running long term durability tests on new electric cam phaser designs. SAKOR’s DynoLAB data acquisition and control system will replace the existing controller for test cell and other subsystems control and data acquisition.

SAKOR upgraded the existing eVCT durability test system by adding torque transducers and additional data acquisition channels, as well as enhancing the mechanical driveline topology. The final system also adds enhanced motor control and communications network versatility.

The new DynoLAB data acquisition and control system offers complete automation of all types of test cycles used in performance, durability, and quality control testing. It provides reliable fully automated test procedures for all customer testing protocols. The system enables the customer to create their own tests and testing protocols and make changes without requiring assistance.