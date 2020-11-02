IndianOil signs MoU with IISc, Bangalore for hydrogen generation from biomass gasification

IndianOil (IOC) has inked an MoU with the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc) to develop and demonstrate biomass gasification-based hydrogen generation technology. The process will help produce fuel-cell-grade hydrogen at an affordable price and accelerate IndianOil’s journey towards a sustainable hydrogen economy.

IndianOil Chairman S M Vaidya said that this collaboration will be a step forward in the generation of green hydrogen and strengthen the promising foray made by IndianOil’s R&D teams in the hydrogen economy landscape. Hydrogen will emerge as the ultimate solution for a sustainable energy future, he added.

Dr. SSV Ramakumar, Director (R&D) fIndianOil or IndianOil said that the two will work jointly for the optimization of both biomass gasification and hydrogen purification processes. The technology will be scaled-up and demonstrated at IndianOil’s R&D center at Faridabad.

Hydrogen generated from the plant will be used in fuel cell buses as part of IOC’s larger aspiration to usher in hydrogen economy in the country.

IndianOil has been pioneering hydrogen research in the country and recently launched the trial of 50 HCNG fueled buses in Delhi.