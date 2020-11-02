Wärtsilä to collaborate with Anemoi Marine Technologies in future sales of Rotor Sail solutions

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) tied to a License and Cooperation agreement with UK-based Anemoi Marine Technologies for the future sales and servicing of Rotor Sail solutions to the shipping industry.

Rotor Sails, also referred to as Flettner Rotors, are vertical cylinders which, when driven to rotate, harness the renewable power of the wind to propel ships. These highly efficient mechanical sails capitalize on the aerodynamic phenomenon known as the Magnus Effect to provide additional thrust to vessels and deliver fuel and emission savings.





Our patented designs overcome operational constraints such as air draft and cargo handling, making the technology suitable for the majority of shipping sectors. As the industry focuses on emission reduction targets and energy saving, we are collaborating with Wärtsilä to strengthen our offering and facilitate the global uptake of our Rotor Sails by offering clients a full end-to-end solution including sales, supply and lifecycle support. —Kim Diederichsen, CEO of Anemoi Marine Technologies

Anemoi Flettner Rotors use composite materials; the entire machine comprises a steel structure, mechanical, electrical, control and access systems in addition to the composite rotor.

Wärtsilä will fully integrate Anemoi Marine Technologies’ Rotor Sails within its Propulsion Business. By offering wind propulsion solutions as an integral part of Wärtsilä’s propulsion offering, compliance with the IMO’s Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) will be further facilitated. Furthermore, it will add to Wärtsilä’s efforts to increase fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

The collaboration will enable the adoption of wind-assisted solutions for most marine vessel types, with the immediate focus likely to be on dry and wet bulk vessels. Wärtsilä will promote the solution for both newbuild projects and for retrofitting to existing ships.