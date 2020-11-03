Advent Technologies to collaborate with Los Alamos, UT Austin, RPI, UNM and Toyota in the development of next-generation HT-PEM fuel cell technology

Hydrogen and fuel cell technology company Advent Technologies will collaborate with Los Alamos National Labs, University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin), Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), University of New Mexico and Toyota Motor North America R&D (TMNA R&D) to continue development of next-generation high-temperature polymer electrolyte membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cell technology for the automotive industry.

The program is funded by an Advanced Research Projects Agency–Energy (ARPA-E) OPEN award.





We at Advent are committed to bringing HT-PEM technology to the market. Drawing on our leadership team’s decades of experience, we intend to commercialize and scale-up membrane electrode assembly (MEA) production while working closely with Tier-1 manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers. We believe that HT-PEM represents not only a breakthrough for heavy-duty automotive technology but also for aviation, portable, and off-grid power generation. —Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, Advent’s Founder and CEO

Dr. Emory DeCastro, Advent’s Chief Technology Officer, added that these developments have the potential to drop overall fuel cell system costs by 25% and enable higher power density and simplify packaging constraints.

Furthermore, the potential to use eFuels instead of hydrogen can provide a significantly lower total cost of ownership and allow for faster deployment of fuel cell technology across the industry. —Dr. DeCastro

The purpose of the development program is to use HT-PEM technology operating at 80 ˚C - 150 ˚C to achieve a variety of objectives, including: