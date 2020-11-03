Northwestern team develops solid acid electrochemical cell for the production of hydrogen from ammonia
03 November 2020
Researchers at Northwestern University, with colleagues from SAFCell, Inc, have demonstrated the production of high-purity hydrogen by thermal-electrochemical decomposition of ammonia at an intermediate temperature of 250 ˚C. A paper on their work is published in the journal Joule.
The process is enabled by use of a solid-acid-based electrochemical cell (SAEC) in combination with a bilayered anode, comprising a thermal-cracking catalyst layer and a hydrogen electrooxidation catalyst layer.
Cs-promoted Ru on carbon nanotubes (Ru/CNT) serves as the thermal decomposition catalyst, and Pt on carbon black mixed with CsH2PO4 is used to catalyze hydrogen electro-oxidation.
Cells were operated at 250 ˚C with humidified dilute ammonia supplied to the anode and humidified hydrogen supplied to the counter electrode.
A current density of 435 mA/cm2 was achieved at a potential of 0.4 V and ammonia flow rate of 30 sccm. With a demonstrated Faradic efficiency for hydrogen production of 100%, the process yields hydrogen at a rate of 1.48 molH2/gcath.
Lim et al. (2020) “Solid Acid Electrochemical Cell for the Production of Hydrogen from Ammonia,” Joule doi: 10.1016/j.joule.2020.10.006
So where does the feedstock NH₄ come from?
Modern ammonia production seems to rely on H₂ that's already been produced.
PS - nothing on the SAFCell site, and the DOI doesn't lead anywhere (posted too soon, perhaps).
Posted by: Bob Niland | 03 November 2020 at 08:17 AM
@Bob
There are truly enormous projects underway for the production of hydrogen from renewables, and then its transport as ammonia, at Pilbarra in Australia and Saudi Arabia amongst others.
This is the other half of the circle.
Posted by: Davemart | 03 November 2020 at 08:45 AM