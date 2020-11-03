Northwestern team develops solid acid electrochemical cell for the production of hydrogen from ammonia

Researchers at Northwestern University, with colleagues from SAFCell, Inc, have demonstrated the production of high-purity hydrogen by thermal-electrochemical decomposition of ammonia at an intermediate temperature of 250 ˚C. A paper on their work is published in the journal Joule.

The process is enabled by use of a solid-acid-based electrochemical cell (SAEC) in combination with a bilayered anode, comprising a thermal-cracking catalyst layer and a hydrogen electrooxidation catalyst layer.





Cs-promoted Ru on carbon nanotubes (Ru/CNT) serves as the thermal decomposition catalyst, and Pt on carbon black mixed with CsH2 PO 4 is used to catalyze hydrogen electro-oxidation.

Cells were operated at 250 ˚C with humidified dilute ammonia supplied to the anode and humidified hydrogen supplied to the counter electrode.

A current density of 435 mA/cm2 was achieved at a potential of 0.4 V and ammonia flow rate of 30 sccm. With a demonstrated Faradic efficiency for hydrogen production of 100%, the process yields hydrogen at a rate of 1.48 mol H 2 /g cat h.

